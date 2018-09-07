Black college grads on average owe more in student loans than White grads, tripling their debt over time, according to the Brookings Institution. Emancipator columnist and Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr hosts a virtual fireside chat with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, revealing urgent ways to transform the student debt crisis as a true form of reparations.
The Globe does not tolerate hate speech or incendiary language in our virtual events. In the event of any violation, we reserve the right to remove you from the event and take legal action against you, including but not limited to reporting your behavior to the authorities. Your participation in any event is subject to our Terms of Service.
By providing us with your email address as part of your registration to any Boston Globe or Boston.com event, you will also be added to our select newsletter lists. You may opt out of these lists at any time by clicking the unsubscribe links provided in the newsletters. View our privacy policy.